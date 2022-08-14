In an interview in 2017 with the prestigious scientific journal Science, Professor Scott Rozelle, from the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University, in the United States, warned: almost a third of the population of the world’s second largest economy is falling behind. in school training.

At that time, research carried out by the team of Rozelle, coordinator of the Rural Education Action Program (Reap), found that more than half of eighth graders in poor rural areas in China had an IQ below 90 and a one third or more of children in these regions did not complete primary education.

Adding to that count the 15% or more of urban Chinese children who also scored poorly on skills and learning assessments, Rozelle estimated to Science that about 400 million Chinese were “at risk of becoming cognitively impaired.”

Such a large proportion of the population without obtaining adequate education would be a bad indicator in any country, but it is especially dramatic for China, which is betting on the training of its people to continue growing at levels higher than the rest of the world and to increase its middle class, with a focus on personal income and consumption growth.

“This is the biggest problem that China is facing and that no one has ever heard of,” Rozelle highlighted five years ago.

Trying to verify if there were strategies that could reverse this worrying scenario, the Stanford researcher’s team monitored in the last years nine programs, covering 11 interventions, which contemplated 47,480 rural secondary school students (stage that precedes high school in the Chinese school curriculum) in rural areas. 713 Chinese schools.

In May, a report pointed out the result of these strategies and it was disappointing: they were unable to generate significant learning improvements in the student population served.

These programs and interventions were based on four main axes. The first was financial aid, as many families in rural China cannot afford to pay basic education fees, “which are among the highest in the developing world”.

The second axis was to encourage the continuity of studies through extra classes in which teachers approached students with career possibilities, desired salary levels and skills and training necessary to achieve these goals, in addition to emotional control and ways of dealing with the anxiety – which is high among students in rural China.

Another axis was supplementary online training and continuous monitoring of professors who work in these regions, in addition to the introduction of a payment system in which professors received salary bonuses based not on the average level of performance of their students, but on the performance gains of each student compared to students in other schools who were of a similar level when the program began.

Finally, the fourth axis consisted of providing free eyeglasses to students with vision problems.

However, almost five years after the 2017 interview, Rozelle’s team concluded that none of the 11 interventions applied were able to improve the performance of the students monitored in the study.

“One interpretation of this is that student performance in rural Chinese secondary education is not susceptible to simple policy changes,” the report noted. “After exploring some hypotheses, we found suggestive evidence that the nature of Chinese high school enrollment policy and secondary school curriculum are the best possibilities to explain the lack of performance gains.”

The Stanford study pointed out that the education system imposed by the communist dictatorship, highly centralized, prevents students with more difficulties or slower learning from being satisfactorily attended – and they end up being left behind.

“Because of the importance of the high school entrance exam, the curriculum in high school is highly structured, difficult and fast-paced. It is also regulated at a higher level of administration (eg county, prefecture, or province) so as to be fair to all students in the jurisdiction,” said Rozelle’s team report.

“Because everyone in the jurisdiction takes the same exam, everyone needs to cover the same material for the exam in the same time frame and to the same depth. As a result, the pace of the class is often beyond the control of teachers and principals – and does not take into account differences in ability among students,” the American researchers described.

In recent years, dictator Xi Jinping has placed education as one of the pillars for transforming China into a “modern socialist nation” by 2035 and into a “prosperous” and “strong” great power by 2049, the centenary year of the communist victory. in the Chinese Civil War.

However, just as the Communist Party defended last year that China is a “democracy that works”, the difference between discourse and practice follows the local pattern of gigantism and the warning that 400 million Chinese can be trampled by history remains valid. .