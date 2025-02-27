A report signed by the Prevention and Emergency Coordinator of the Generalitat Valenciana based on Images of the Chambers of the Security System of the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecopi), shows the arrival of the regional president, Carlos Mazón, to those facilities at 8:28 p.m. on the day of the Dana. Mazón himself said Wednesday that Dana’s Day, which left 224 dead and three missing in the province of Valencia, arrived at Cecopi At 20:28 hours, 17 minutes after the alert was sent To the population for floods.

The report, facilitated by the Generalitat, includes SECURITY CHAMBERS of the emergency center building in L’Aliana. Specifies that this center “has, within the existing security measures, of a video surveillance system (CCTV) with various fixed and mobile chambers, both outside and inside their dependencies “and consisting of two video recorders where the images are stored in real time, 24 hours a day 365 days.

It also explains that Synchronization of the recorders time is not automaticbut is done manually by responsible technical personnel. The last synchronization was carried out on the occasion of the official time change in Spain in the early morning from October 26 to 27, 2024, a few days before the Dana. The report stands out from the viewing of the images taken by different cameras of the CCE Generalitat Video System, on October 29, 2024, it is found that Mazón arrived at 8:28 p.m.

The same report, dated last 18, collects the Access from other authorities from the viewing of the cameras. Specifically, at 3:53 p.m. the Cecopi Director of Fire Emergency and Extinction arrived at Cecopi, Alberto Javier Martín Moratilla; At 16:56 the then Minister of Justice and Interior, Salome Pradas, and at 5:45 p.m. the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente José Mompó.

This Wednesday, the magistrate who investigates the case said that the citizenship notice was “Notably late” and “wrong in its content”since it did not serve to notify the affected populations or for their inhabitants to be safe. According to the Autonomous Executive, only two senior positions of the Diputación de Valencia accessed the facilities before 20.11 hours, according to the security cameras.