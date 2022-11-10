The movement of metro trains inside the French capital and some suburbs stopped early Thursday morning, and only lines (1 and 14), which are operated automatically, worked throughout the day.

According to the strike plan, one line was operated at peak time, and it witnessed a severe overcrowding.

But the railway network run by the French national company did not participate in the strike completely, because it does not support it except for the General Labor Union, so the express train lines partially operated.

The unions affiliated with the Autonomous General Authority for Transport in Paris had repeatedly called for an increase in wages and an improvement in working conditions, and called a few days ago to engage in a general strike to pressure the government.

The strike is the first of its kind since French President Emmanuel Macron took office last April.

Political analyst and editor-in-chief of the “Voice of the Two Banks” website in Paris, Nizar Al-Jedli, described the current field situation in the capital as “closer to chaos”, while public transport is witnessing a state of paralysis and demonstrations are taking place in most parts of the city.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia” from Paris, Al-Jalidi attributes the most important reason for the demonstrations and the repetition of the call for the general strike to the economic crisis that is raging in the country, and is increasing in an unprecedented way affected by the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

According to Al-Jalidi, the movement in Paris relies on the metro as a main means, so the strike caused a state of paralysis, congestion and inconvenience, which negatively affects the movement of tourism and the economy within the city, which depends on tourism as a very important source of income.

On the political repercussions of the crisis, the source expects Macron to rush to review the policies for supporting wages, and discuss points of disagreement between the government and Parliament regarding the retirement law.

Al-Jedli warns of the intensification of the crisis in Paris, while the crisis of the yellow jackets looms again in light of the escalation of the economic crisis to an unprecedented extent, and the failure to provide completed solutions by the government.

According to the political analyst, the situation in France is likely to escalate continuously in light of the deteriorating economic and living conditions, and the lack of quick solutions or a response from the government.