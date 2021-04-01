A general closure across France to combat a new wave of “Corona”

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the expansion of the measures in effect to combat Covid-19 to cover all French territories and the closure of educational institutions throughout the country for a period of three weeks, in an attempt to contain the third epidemic wave sweeping France.

Macron said in a speech on television that these measures, which will be in effect throughout France, include a night curfew that begins at 7 pm (17:00 GMT), the closure of some shops, and the restriction of citizens’ movements around their homes within a radius of 10 km, and any movement outside This circuit will need to be justified.

These measures will take effect from Tuesday, that is, after the end of the Easter holiday, during which the French will be able to move freely.

“We have entered a speed race” at a time when the country is facing a sharp increase in the number of infected people and in hospital cases, especially due to the outbreak of the British mutated version of the virus, Macron said.

He added that this mutated “caused the emergence of an epidemic within the epidemic.”

With regard to educational institutions, the French President stated that nurseries and schools will also be closed for a period of three weeks, and institutes and high schools for a period of four weeks, starting next Tuesday.

In order to limit the repercussions of this closure on the school year, the government decided to standardize the dates of the spring holidays throughout the country, from April 12 to 26.

This measure means that pre-primary and primary school students will only lose one or two weeks of their academic year before returning to their schools on April 26, while the elderly will resume their studies in colleges and secondary schools on May 3.

Macron pointed out that “the virus is transmitted in schools, but not at a higher rate than it does in other places,” stressing that “the school is a non-negotiable subject,” recalling that France is one of the “rare countries” that has kept its schools open since the beginning of September.

The French president said, “Our choice is confidence and responsibility,” expressing his hope that within a few weeks, some cultural and entertainment venues will reopen.