The huge cane sticks protruding from the windows forced the gendarmes to stop the vehicle. It was the early hours of Saturday morning in the Buenos Aires town of Pilar, in the run-up to the act that social movements had organized in front of the Luján basilica to commemorate the eight years of the pontificate of Francis.

The three occupants, aged between 20 and 30, showed their IDs, and agreed to show the interior of the Renault truck. The gendarmes were not surprised by the flags, with inscriptions of the “Evita Movement”. But a black bag with dozens of wooden paper envelopes, closed and with written amounts, alerted the uniformed, who decided to escort the vehicle to the base to deepen the investigations. It was, according to the record of procedure, “a significant sum of money.”

By that time, Fernando “Chino” Navarro, head of the Evita Movement and one of the organizers of the event in Luján – accompanied, for example, by the trade unionist Héctor Daer – was already worried. Before consulting Clarion, in the environment of the official – he is Secretary of State with an office on the first floor of the Casa Rosada – they would later say that the money was “justified“for contributions from the militants of the organization and who had been “banked”.

In total, there were about 33 sealed envelopes, almost all with inscriptions with the amounts. That Saturday, at the base of the Pilar Gendarmerie, one of the occupants of the truck -an employee of the Ombudsman’s Office-, from the Evita de San Fernando Movement, explained that the cash was for “the payment of the transport” of the assistants to the act: about 100 buses for the transfer of some three thousand militants from the suburbs and the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

The sum, according to “the sayings of the interested party,” came to just over $ 1.4 million.

The Gendarmerie officers then proceeded with the prosecutor on duty. And all the information was sent to Adrián González Charvay, federal judge of Campana, who took charge of the operation.

No need to count the cash. “It was possible to verify that the money was for the act. There were no suspicions or indications of money laundering. These events are financed informally,” judicial sources assured this newspaper. The judge did not even have the need to open a case. He only left a record in the proceedings.

“Today I want to thank the popular movements for this gesture and also bring the greetings of Pope Francis to all of you on this day. It is very important that Francis feels the affection of his people since today his task is essential throughout the world: he He is the man of peace and brotherhood “, remarked hours later, in front of the basilica of Luján, the bishop Eduardo Scheining, from the Diocese of Luján-Mercedes, at the close of the day.

In the front row, outdoors, they listened to “Chino” Navarro and Daer; the mayor of Moreno, Mariel Fernández, and Esteban “El Gringo” Castro, from the UTEP, among other references.

The earlier episode in Pilar, which put the Evita Movement on alert, puts it on the table again the debate around the financing of politics, at the gates of the mid-term electoral calendar. The political system, without exception, tends to move in this direction in opacity. Alliances usually declare only a percentage of the actual financing.

In the 2015 campaign, for example, one of the collectors of one of the most important candidates used to move with the cash in a car accompanied by a retired member of the security forces. As protection. For the discomfort of going through a police check and not knowing how to justify the millions transported.