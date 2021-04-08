A sergeant from the Argentine National Gendarmerie (GNA) killed a criminal this Wednesday afternoon and wounded another after shooting with at least four assailants who wanted to steal a truck in front of his home.

It was around 7 p.m. on República de Chile street at 3300, in Saint just, when a man and a woman arrived at the scene aboard a burgundy Toyota Hilux truck, in which they were transporting construction materials destined for the gendarme’s house.

According to police spokesmen informed Télam, at that time, at least four armed criminals They both surprised and intimidated them into stealing their vehicle.

Faced with this situation, the woman began to scream, so the sergeant went out to the street and identified yourself as a member of a police force, after which there was a shootout with the assailants.

The robbers ran away and two of them, who had suffered bullet wounds, they fell to the ground and were lying at the entrance door to a pharmacy located on the collector of Monsignor Rodolfo Bufano, about two blocks from the home of the security forces man.

Meanwhile, the other two accomplices managed to escape of the place, indicated the Buenos Aires Police.

Criminals tried to steal this truck

After a call to 911 that alerted about what happened, members of the West 1st police station. de San Justo went to the place and confirmed the presence in the aforementioned store of two young men who were lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, one of them deceased with an impact to the abdomen.

Meanwhile, the other robber had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital.

For his part, the sergeant, who serves in the GNA Sentinel building, was unharmed in the shooting.

In turn, after carrying out a raking in the area, the police found lying on the ground a replica of a firearm.

The Scientific Police carried out the corresponding expert reports on Wednesday night.

The prosecutor Federico Medone intervenes in the case, in charge of the Functional Unit of Instruction (UFI) Thematic of Homicides of the La Matanza Judicial Department, who ordered the seizure of the gendarme’s statutory weapon to carry out the corresponding expertises.

This occurred on the same day that Mayor Fernando Espinoza announced that “the new stage of the La Matanza Comprehensive Security Plan is already underway,” which has “an investment of 1,500 million pesos.”

According to the district chief, “500 personnel from the Intensive Operations Tactical Unit (UTOI) joined the 700 personnel from the National Gendarmerie. In addition to the commissioning of 90 patrol cars and 30 motorcycles to reinforce patrol tasks of the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires “, that” they will be throughout the seventeen cities of La Matanza patrolling the different squares, twenty-four hours a day. “

