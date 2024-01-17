Manchester City It is trying to reach the top of the Premier League, thanks to the contribution of its players and the wisdom of coach Pep Guardiola, chosen by Fifa as the best in the world.

However, there is a serious personal problem within the team, which has demanded many comments on the street and articles in the media.

Tremendous problem

This is the situation of Kyle Walkerwho is the center of attention for what he does off the court and for his love relationships.

His wife, Annie, left at the weekend and announced her separation from the player after having shared with him and having three children.

And last Monday one of his lovers, Lauryn Goodman, who is the soccer player's mother of two children, came forward and told the whole truth.

The answer

“Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he had two families and he was afraid of what would happen when Annie found out, but I kept telling him, 'Our daughter can't be a secret, she's human.' I didn't want them to be separated or cause harm.” , but it had to come to light for the good of everyone,” the 'influencer' told 'The Sun' newspaper.

And last Tuesday, the same newspaper dropped a bombshell, reporting that Kyle and his ex-wife Annie are expecting their fourth child together (the sixth for him). “And they add that the young woman is already six months pregnant. Curiously, the same ones that her second child with Lauryn has,” said Marca from Spain.

“It should be a moment of great joy and emotion. Instead, she's struggling a lot with the fallout from this latest sex scandal. Kyle is trying to stick together to limit the damage they're exposing themselves to. It's a little late, but I'm doing it.” is trying,” a source explained to the aforementioned newspaper.

