The Argentine is one of the only three faces in the squad who have not yet debuted, together with Pellegrino and Adli. In November he will turn 19, but the future seems uncertain

It’s no coincidence, but someone is starting to wonder more frequently: what happened to Luka Romero? Or rather: why has the Argentine golden boy, the one who knocked out Real Madrid in a friendly with a great left foot, still not played a minute? He and Pellegrino are the only two new faces who have not yet made their debut for the Rossoneri (Adli also joins). Maybe Romero is more newsworthy though. Ultimately his pre-season was positive, Pioli also reiterated this on several occasions, but under “minutes played” there is still zero written.

Premise. Romero’s fate was clear from the moment he landed at Malpensa in early July. At the time there were still Saelemaekers and Messias, both sold today, but Pulisic and Chukwueze arrived in their place. Luka, an eighteen-year-old left-footed winger, is a right winger with the license to centralize and invent. During the summer tour he showed excellent ideas, including the masterpiece goal against Real Madrid, but his debut has not yet arrived. Understandable. Pioli has often praised its technical qualities. On August 23 he declared: “He is one of those who surprised me the most, he is one of the possibilities of choice.” Translated: first Pulisic, then Chukwueze and finally Luka, the youngest debutant in the history of the Spanish La Liga. Thanks to a handful of minutes played with Real at 15 years and 2019 days, wearing the Mallorca shirt. In the last two years he has played little: Sarri called him the “best sixteen-year-old ever”, but in the end he only gave him around twenty appearances in two seasons. He scored at Monza, drew some applause at the Olimpico, but the playing time has always been reduced: 398′ the first year, even 276′ the second. See also Kramer's strange story: he doesn't remember winning the World Cup ... but he has all the Pokémon cards!

Romero hasn’t played an official match in Serie A for 219 days. His last appearance dates back to February 19th against Salernitana. From there he took to the pitch as a starter against Cluj and played for around twenty minutes in the second leg of the Conference round of 16 against Az. He left Lazio on a free transfer to sign with Milan until 2027. No loan however, as reiterated on 14 July in the press room. “I want to stay here, I’m fine.” A message to Pioli and the management, who still believe in him. Romero is bound to get more minutes in the future. On the right he is closed, but the four-year contract and his age are on his side. Pioli respects him, as does the management. It’s just a matter of time.

Even if Romero’s story is strange. Ever since he set foot on a football field they have always branded him as “predestined”. They called him a “talent”, a “phenomenon” or a “champion” after seeing him score in training. If he plays football he owes it to a reality show about the world of football broadcast in the Canary Islands, a sort of Spanish version of “Campioni” broadcast at his home. After his debut with Mallorca, all the big names in Europe wanted him, but in the end he chose Lazio to be able to grow in peace. Few races though, only one ring, several benches. So far he has collected four in a row, he has been excluded from the Champions list and the future seems uncertain. Maybe a loan in January could help him play consistently, especially to demonstrate that the kid knows how to play. After all, just look back at the super goal against Real. See also Macedonia is expensive for clubs: here are the blues who lose value

September 26 – 5.53pm © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#gem #Real #minutes #Luka #Romero #isnt #playing