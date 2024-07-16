The recent expansion of Xbox’s cross-platform policy has led many in the community to wonder whether every single game announced by Xbox Game Studios will be exclusive or not, including those from iconic series like Halo and Gears of War. Gears of War E-Day the next chapter of the series, a prequel to the events told in the first episode released on Xbox 360, is the subject of new speculation about a possible arrival on a PlayStation console speculations due to a job advertisement concerning him.

Is it coming or not?

The Coalition is in fact looking for a Senior Online Client Engineer who will contribute to the Gears of War E-Day Multiplayer Side. So he will have to take care of the game economy, session management, player statistics, user generated content, matchmaking and general content management.

So far nothing relevant, except that among the required qualifications, in addition to knowledge of the Unreal Engine and other programming languages, there is the knowledge of Xbox Live (and so far), Steam and the PlayStation Network.

Of course it might not mean anything, but it is still a mention that is right to point out, also because by now nothing can be taken for granted anymore. With this we are not saying that Gears of War E-Day will be released on PS5but seeing the PlayStation Network alongside two platforms for which the new Gears of War will surely be released has a certain effect and inevitably raises some doubts.

For the rest, we remind you that Gears of War E-Day is currently in development for PC and Xbox Series X and S. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it should be well underway.