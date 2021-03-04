After years of effort to gradually recover the old specimens that the tornado of April 2009 took away, in Ituzaingó an ordinance aimed at promote the preservation and increase of trees in the district. Among other measures, it provides fines for those who do not comply with the provisions of the new regulation, that in some cases border on $ 8 million.

The spirit of the rule, they explain in the West Commune of the Buenos Aires suburbs, is not only to take care of the old and new trees that have been added since that unusual storm, but also that the neighbors continue to get involved in the production of more trees in the public spaces of the Party, giving preponderance to the native species and not so much to the exotic ones, which were the ones that for some time now multiplied mainly in the private sphere.

In order for this to be fulfilled, in addition to awareness campaigns, a series of offenses were established that are punishable, categorized as mild, grave Y very serious. The first one covers acts such as cutting the roots of a specimen, it has a fine that goes from $ 799 to $ 399,500.

In towns such as Villa Udaondo, the planting of Ibirá Pita and Jacarandás specimens was promoted in recent times.

Regarding serious infractions, such as the pruning of a tree in an imperfect or excessive way, they go from $ 399,500 to $ 3,995,000, and for very serious infractions, which are those that directly imply the elimination of a tree through felling, they have a minimum of $ 3,995,000 and maximum of $ 7,990,000. They are the current values, according mainly to fuel prices, which define the units with which the municipalities value the sanctions.

“The ordinance points to a collaborative work between neighbors and the municipality, since the neighbor himself is the one who usually calls us to intervene in the event of an offense “against the trees, said Débora Guerra, Director of Environmental Policies of the municipality and lawyer specializing in Environmental Law.

In the municipal nursery of Ituzaingó they produce trees that are given to the neighbors so that they can plant them on their sidewalks and gardens.

Agents of the municipality will be in charge of ensuring that the infractions are applied correctly, but from the Municipality they insist that those who exercise the greatest control are the neighbors themselves, who understand the importance of conserving the trees in a district in which 40% of the territory was declared as ecologically protected area.

This area implies that, for example, neighbors cannot intervene in the trees under any circumstances, and this also reaches actions on the trees that are within your property. In both cases, They need to ask the municipality for authorization.

There are excepted cases, in which you can get a exemplary, always controlled by municipal authorities and certified pruners. The situations that justify an extraction occur when the tree fulfilled its biological cycle or when the damage you are causing implies a risky situation .

A view of Ituzaingó a few days after the tornado that in April 2009 knocked down almost half of the public trees of the Party (Photo: Mario Quinteros)

Despite the fact that there are millionaire penalties, the municipality seeks to carry out a preliminary work to avoid reaching this point. Consequently, with the sanction of the ordinance, awareness campaigns and initiatives launched from the municipal nursery, in charge of the production of trees that are given free to residents, were intensified.

The ordinance also considers sustainability crucial, and in this line is that A plan of the trees in the municipality will be delivered to those who intend to build in the district, whether they are individuals or large companies with important real estate projects, something that has occurred more frequently since the sewer network began to be laid, especially in the downtown area that admits the construction of buildings.

The purpose of this section of the new standard is for builders to be aware of the existing specimens in the space they are going to exploit before undertaking an undertaking, and that the architectural project they carry out to make homes, commercial premises and other buildings are suitable for trees existing, and not the other way around.

After the tornado of April 2012, the Commune of Ituzaingó began a plan to progressively replace the large number of fallen trees.

“We have a commitment not to allow trees to be removed because they do not match the style of the constructions that are projected. The idea is that they build knowing that they have an important tree and they must preserve it, “Guerra explained.

The official also highlights that the new provision also means a new source of work, since agronomists will be in charge of surveying the district’s trees and will evaluate the phytosanitary status of each specimen, with a criterion that will point to the conservation of the oldest trees over the newer ones. In other words, the flexibility to enable a project will be much greater when it comes to old copies.

