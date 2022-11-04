Sarah Nile showed her face visibly tested by hormone treatments, answering those who filled her with indiscreet questions

They have been months full of conflicting emotions Sarah Nile. The former Big Brother competitor last September announced that she was pregnant for her second time. A result obtained, however, with many sacrifices and sufferings. Just like her when she became pregnant with her first child, she also underwent assisted fertilization on this occasion.

Credit: sarahnile – Instagram

The happiness of Sarah and her husband Pierluigi in these weeks it is immense. The two have been together for several years and in April 2021 they became parents for the first time, with the birth of the little one. Noah.

In September, the former Big Brother contestant announced to her many Instagram followers that she was pregnant again. Since that moment she has posted many beautiful photos and unveiled both the sex of the baby that the chosen name.

Noah is preparing to welcome one into the house little sister which will be called Evah. The birth is scheduled for the first months of 2023.

As she did for her first pregnancy, Sarah underwent the entire procedure in this case as well assisted fertilization to get pregnant.

A path that, although it often leads to the desired result, is full of pitfalls and sacrifices especially physical.

Sarah Nile and her body change

Credit: sarahnile – Instagram

In a long open-hearted post, Nila explained why his body has changed so much during the cure. In several photos she appeared with a gaunt face and visibly worn. For several weeks she kept silent, and then explain the reasons.

This is me today! A gaunt face, tried by tiredness and the fear that everything could end suddenly, dehydrated eyes, skin ruined by the spots that cause hormonal treatments and too many pounds lost due to constant nausea.

Credit: sarahnile – Instagram

Sarah then explained that her message wanted raise awareness those people who, looking at it with wide eyes, filled it with misplaced and indiscreet questions about his physical condition.