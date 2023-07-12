The hop fields in Caravaca de la Cruz are the central axis of the Hop Week initiative, which will celebrate its third edition from July 24 to 28. The proposal, which is part of the ‘101 Flavors of the Region of Murcia’, this year includes three guided tours and a dinner that will take place in the experimental fields of the crop. The final touch of this “leisure and experiential tourism” event, in the words of the mayor, José Francisco García, will be a popular festival in the remodeled San Juan Cruz square in Caravaca.

The details of Hop Week were revealed yesterday at the Estrella Levante facilities. The meeting was attended by, among others, the director of the Region’s Tourism Institute, Juan Francisco Martínez; the Councilor for Tourism of Caravaca, José Santiago Villa, and the Director of Communication for the Murcian brewery, Yayo Delgado. “We are facing a proposal that has an identity linked to our territory and with which we value sustainable agriculture, through experimental hop plantations that are used in the manufacture of beer,” said García, who thanks “the determined commitment of Estrella Levante and the Institute of Tourism» to carry out this project.

kilometer zero



José Francisco García pointed out that “despite the fact that the weather last year has not favored optimal plant growth, hop cultivation is emerging as an alternative for agriculture in the Northwest region, opening up a new possibility of development in rural areas. And he advanced: “We have the support of Estrella Levante and the Ministry of Agriculture to promote local raw materials and the manufacture of a kilometer zero beer, entirely Murcian.” In this way, coinciding with the moment in which the hop harvest is at its peak, on Thursday, July 27, there will be a themed dinner with wine pairing, cocktails and a show.

On the other hand, the three guided tours will take place on the previous Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from July 24 to 26, with bus departures from the Plaza Paco Pim (Elíptica) in Caravaca, at 7:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about the hop cultivation project, as well as taste the different Estrella Levante beers along with an aperitif. Another novelty this year is that on Friday, July 28, starting at eight in the afternoon, a popular closing party will be held in the Plaza de Caravaca in San Juan. It will consist of an evening with workshops, a market, a live DJ, a concert by a trendy cover band and a terrace with beer and a food truck.