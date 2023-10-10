Stress is one of the main causes of heartburn. About this on October 10 in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” said INVITRO-Voronezh gastroenterologist Milana Khalil.

The expert named nervous work, lack of sleep and frequent quarrels as reasons that can have a negative impact on the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the expert, heartburn is also caused by smoking, alcohol, poor nutrition, and intense physical activity.

“There may be a feeling of sour taste or bitterness in the throat, and belching of sour contents or air may appear. As a rule, if you follow a diet, heartburn may disappear or become less obvious. Also, this condition may be accompanied by such nonspecific manifestations as a sore throat, dry cough, so it is important to consult a doctor in a timely manner for a correct diagnosis,” the doctor explained.

Khalil’s main tip is to divide meals into groups. The first group should contain fruits and sour drinks (fruit juice, directly pressed juice). In the second – foods that enhance the production of digestive enzymes, for example, very cold or fried foods. In the third group there will be irritants to the gastric mucosa: sweets, alcohol, mint, excessively hot foods. And the fourth category will include products that cause excessive gas formation: confectionery, beans, cabbage and fast food.

