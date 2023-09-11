He named a way to cope with the feeling of heaviness after overeating in his Telegram– channel candidate of medical sciences, gastroenterologist, hepatologist Sergei Vyalov.

“The main nutritional impact is taken by the stomach, pancreas and gall bladder. The bladder often hurts in attacks, and the pancreas can give long-term pain,” the specialist explained.

Situational overeating, according to him, usually disrupts the functioning of the stomach: it is difficult to digest a large amount of food.

The doctor noted that in this case, taking enzymes is useless. Cold or sparkling water will help cope with unpleasant sensations. Once in the stomach, it will provoke faster digestion.

