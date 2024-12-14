Gastrointestinal health experts often share advice to avoid constipation, since it is a common problem that can end up causing more serious ones, and even more so in Spain, where there is a large fiber consumption deficit. Following a diet rich in this substance that promotes healthy evacuation, minimizing stress and exercising are some of the common recommendations.

However, gastroenterologist Ritu Nahar, a doctor at Allied Digestive Health, has just issued a warning about a habit that a large part of the population has when it comes to defecation and that can be harmful to general health: resist the urge to go to the bathroom.

How many times is it healthy to go to the bathroom a day?

Going to the bathroom three times a day or three times a week can be just as ‘normal’, the key is regularity and consistency. Pixabay/renateko

Of all the gestures to avoid, which are several, the most serious and which can have the worst consequences is not going to the bathroom as soon as possible as soon as our body ‘asks for it’. As the doctor confirms, “doing the belly between three times a day and three times a week It is considered equally normal. The key is consistency and comfort for each person.”

The objective is to evacuate the intestine “with the frequency that is regular for each person, whatever it may be, and that does not cause gastrointestinal discomfort. The stool must be solid, but easy to evacuate,” he comments.





What factors affect the frequency of evacuation?

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts are foods rich in fiber. Getty Images

There are many factors that could influence the way in which each person eliminates feces, as well as their consistency. Among those that are common is the amount of fiber we take in our diet, essential for the digestive system to fulfill its function.

It is important consume enough fruits, vegetables and grains whole foods, in addition to drinking plenty of water every day. “The combination of water and fiber helps maintain bowel regularity, minimize constipation, and ensure your stools are soft and easy to pass.” Going to the bathroom at the same time every day is also essential.

Another important cause that influences the frequency of defecation is the hydration of our body, in addition to the physical activity we practice and some underlying diseases that we could suffer from. But when it comes to maintaining healthy digestion, there are factors that influence such as the position in which we are on the toilet, the time we dedicate to it, the water we have previously drunk, or not always following a routine with the same times.





Why should we avoid holding stools?

We should not hold back the urge to go to the bathroom. ARCHIVE

Ignoring the need to go to the bathroom is something that experts advise against. The reason is that, “the longer stool remains in the colon, the more water will be reabsorbed, making it harder and more difficult to evacuate“explains Dr. Nahar. And adds: “this can cause constipation, but also discomfort and the possibility of hemorrhoids or anal fissures.”

Although it is true that resisting the urge to go to the bathroom sporadically does not have to have consequences, the gastroenterologist explains that doing so regularly “could deregulate the normal defecatory process“.

To avoid further problems, the expert recommends looking for a bathroom as soon as you feel the urge to defecate. Although he also adds that there are other secondary habits that can help or worsen digestive health, depending on how we perform them.





The importance of the posture we adopt in the toilet

Elevating your feet a little with a stool encourages evacuation into the toilet. Getty Images

The best position we can adopt when going to the bathroom is “squatting”, since it is the ideal angle for a smooth transition of solid feces from the rectal vault to the toilet.

Even sitting with your knees slightly above your hips will help straighten your rectum, which is also a good idea to facilitate evacuation. To do this, we can use a small stool to raise our feet (which somewhat imitates that squatting posture).

If we maintain this position we will be reducing the need to strain and the elimination of feces through the intestine will be more complete, which reduces the possibility of developing hemorrhoids. If, on the other hand, we adopt the wrong position, the anorectal muscles can become misaligned and contract abnormally, causing pelvic floor dysfunction and constipation.





You should not stay in the toilet for too long

In the bathroom we should not sit for more than five minutes. Getty Images

In many cases, sitting on the toilet relaxes us, while we look at our cell phone or read. However, this is not a good habit since sitting for too long exerts a extra pressure on the veins in your rectum and the anus, which can cause hemorrhoids and, in extreme cases, rectal prolapse if we force ourselves.

In this particular, Dr. Nahar advises that “never sit for more than five minutesespecially after having defecated.”

