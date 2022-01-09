THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 9 January 2022, 09:30



A gas leak caused an explosion this Sunday at dawn in a house located in the Las Parcelas neighborhood, in Las Torres de Cotillas. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls starting at 2.15 am reporting the noise. They also pointed out that the explosion caused a railing and part of the building’s façade to fly off.

Agents of the Las Torres de Cotillas Local Police and the Civil Guard, eight firefighters in two trucks of the Regional Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, belonging to the Molina de Segura park, and one ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency Service.

The displaced firefighters confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, coming from a butane cylinder, and that it had collapsed part of the building’s façade. Local Police agents evicted the property and firefighters inspected the interior of it. The paramedics, for their part, confirmed that no person had been injured.