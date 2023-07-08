Passengers wait in a confined space at the AICM, this Friday. Alvaro Quintero (Courtesy)

A fire at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) has forced the halt of operations and the evacuation of one of the areas of Terminal 2. Álvaro Quintero, a traveler who was unable to catch his Aeroméxico flight that left at 6:25 p.m. Guadalajara, tells this newspaper that the smell of gas, coming from one of the terminal’s kitchens, had spread throughout the premises. Then there was an outbreak of fire in the kitchen that was controlled by airport staff thanks to their “emergency procedure.” They closed the gas valves and cut off the electricity, according to a statement.

Quintero witnessed the power outage: “The power went out and then it only came back to a part of the terminal, but no one informed us of what was happening.” He says that his flight has already left, although many of the passengers were not allowed to get to the entrance. The AICM statement ensures that, for the moment, no injuries have been reported. They also say that flights have not been affected, although Quintero and other travelers report cancellations of flights and others that have been waiting to leave the terminal with their passengers inside for hours.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country