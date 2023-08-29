At least 13 people have been injured in the early hours of this Tuesday as a result of a natural gas explosion registered on the third floor of a block of flats in the Parquesol neighborhood, in Valladolid. Several calls from neighbors alerted the police around six in the morning, and a large device of toilets and agents was deployed in the neighborhood, according to has reported the Emergency Service 112 of Castilla y León. At least 37 homes have been affected. “A horror movie”, has summarized the situation experienced by Sergio Villalobos, who lives on the floor below the one that suffered the explosion. Another similar gas explosion cost the life of a person, also in Valladolid, on August 1.

One of the people affected has suffered burns and is seriously injured, for which he has been transferred to the Río Hortega Hospital in the capital of Valladolid, while the other 12 injured have been treated for smoke inhalation and also evacuated to hospital centers, according to sanitary sources.

Sergio Villalobos, his sister, his parents and his dog woke up at 6:00 a.m. with the explosion: “We thought it had been a firecracker in another building, but suddenly we began to hear cries for help from the man who lives in the third. He said: ‘I’m already dead,’ he told EL PAÍS by phone. Before the National Police arrived to evacuate the building, they heard how the man, in his 60s, said that he was going to jump out of the window to escape the fire. “Someone passing by on the street convinced him not to do it.” Neither he nor his family know him very well. “He rarely showed himself but I think he lived alone,” says Villalobos.

According to this neighbor, a few minutes after the explosion, the National Police arrived to evict the residents of the block, which alone has 40 homes in that portal, five on each of the eight floors. The neighbors of the second, the first and some who have managed to hurry up and dodge the flames and the smoke have left by the stairs through the rubble. Firefighters have had to help evacuate the rest of the building from the inside and also from the outside with a tall ladder. At mid-morning they were all still on the street, waiting to be let into their houses to collect some belongings. “They have told us that a firefighter and a national police officer will accompany us when we can pass.”

The building, although it has no structural damage, is quite damaged. “The elevators are destroyed and crashed to the ground,” Villalobos describes. “There are many neighbors who have been left without a door due to the shock wave, which has also destroyed the windows of the third and has blown up the windows of the building opposite.” Villalobos and his family are scared, tired and with a lot of uncertainty, but for the moment the only damage they have detected in his home is that an halogen has exploded in the hallway.

The Councilor for Public Health and Citizen Safety, Alberto Cuadrado Toquero, has explained to SER that the person with the most serious injuries is the one who lives in the place of the deflagration. Two babies have also been treated in the area, but they have already been discharged. In principle, and according to the mayor’s own words, there is no “structural damage” in the building, and there are neighbors who remain in their homes.