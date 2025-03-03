A gas explosion in a housing building in Asturias leaves 17 people injured, three of them seriously

My mother! The house exploded, but the do not all are fine. Mother, what scare. I saw all this fly!, Said alarmed one of the neighbors of a housing building located on Ramón y Cajal street, in the Asturian town of Mieres, where on the afternoon of today, Monday, a gas explosion in a building has left a balance of 17 people served, three of them seriously injured.

Firefighters have requested the mobilization of machinery to be able to remove part of the rubble and track the area to verify if there are people trapped inside, since the building has collapsed.

Wide emergency operation

The explosion occurred around four in the afternoon. Several neighbors, alarmed by the rumble, alerted 112 Asturias that immediately mobilized a large number of troops.

Emergency service from the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) of the Mieres and Morgal parks, the National Police with the specialized teams of the TEDAX and the Canine Unit and the Local Police, were displaced to the scene of the incident.

The medical teams of three UVIS-Mobiles and three ambulances, one of them with basic life support, joined the wide emergency device.

Crying shouts of neighbors

Some neighbors warned that in the vicinity of the wrecked building some works were being carried out, a circumstance that will be investigated when clarifying the causes of the explosion.

Many witnesses recorded with their mobile phones the shouts of dread that followed when listening to the rumble and the scenes were shared through social networks. Next we reproduce one of these videos disseminated through the social network X by Javi Trulli.

According to the data provided by the urgent medical care service, a total of 17 people – six men and eleven women – were treated, from which three people have been serious injuries.

The most seriously injured have been transferred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), in Oviedo.





The Álvarez-Buylla de Mieres hospital has served 10 patients, of which nine went to the health center by their own means and the other person served was derived in media mobilized by the SAMU to the Valle del Nalón hospital, in Langreo.

To the Langreo hospital have moved to two patients and two others have been discharged in situ.





Looking under the rubble

Firefighters of the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias (SEPA) Based on the Mieres and La Morgal parks next to the rescue group and the Canine Rescue Unit remain in the area where the Head of Zone, the Supervisor Chief and the head of the SEPA Firefighters area has also been displaced.

In the beginning, a checkpoint will continue in case there was any person trapped under the rubble.

The videos that have shared both the emergency service of the Principality of Asturias and the firefighters show the ruinous state in which the building has remained.

Police ask that windows and blinds be closed

The explosion could be heard in good part of the town, capital of the Minera Basin of the flow, located about 25 kilometers south of Oviedo.

Local Police agents have asked for the residents of the housing located in the vicinity that return to their homes and close windows and blinds.

Until the place of the explosion, the Government Delegate in Asturias, Adriana Lastra, and the Minister of Health, Concepción Saavedra, has moved to follow the tracking work.