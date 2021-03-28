The Public Prosecution in Dubai referred in presence to a misdemeanor court an Asian maintenance technician, an Arab operation and maintenance manager, and in absentia an Asian maintenance technician supervisor on charges of causing an explosion, as a result of a gas leak in a residential apartment in a building in Al-Raffa, which led to the death of an Indian person who was accidentally standing near the door of the apartment Which witnessed the explosion, and his wife was injured in the adjacent apartment with moderate injuries.

The accident transformed the life of a young Indian wife named Kenneth Abu Bakr (thirty) who lived in the apartment that witnessed the accident into a tragedy, as it left her with a permanent disability of 100%, and eliminated her dream of childbearing, and completely disfigured her to the point of requiring a number of surgeries to be able to move her limbs, She is currently dependent on her husband for everything, while they suffer from the lack of financial resources necessary to perform the required basic surgeries, especially in light of the time of litigation, and their lack of support or compensation from the company responsible for extending the gas, or the institution that owns the apartment that witnessed the accident, According to the statement of the victim’s husband, who told “Emirates Today” that his wife, who was vibrant, beautiful and energetic, was suffering from a deteriorating psychological state.

The report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police revealed the accident that occurred in November 2019, that it occurred as a result of the leakage of cooking gas inside the apartment space, from the connection area of ​​the central gas pipeline to the gas regulator and from the flame left in the open state, mixing with the air and igniting it with a heat source, either That the self-ignition means in the stove, or the sparks resulting from the work of the electrical appliances circuits in the apartment, and the fire started in the form of a flame that quickly spread accompanied by a strong wave of pressure and chaos in the vicinity of the apartment, causing a violent explosion, which destroyed a large part of the apartment and a number of other apartments in the building , One of the elevators, and an adjacent building facade.

The victim’s husband told Emirates Today that the accident completely destroyed their lives, and that no money could compensate him for his wife, who was in a state of severe depression, which had repeatedly pushed her to harm herself, given her inability to move her limbs or grasp any object, pointing out that he lost His job was due to her need to stay near her most of the time, and no one supported him or appreciated their circumstances, so he was forced to leave the alternative apartment that was provided by the company that owned the building that witnessed the accident, and he did not receive a dirham or compensation for the loss of all his and his wife’s belongings.

About the details of the accident, he said that a malfunction occurred in the gas connections to the apartment, so he contacted the maintenance company, and at about six in the evening, and while his wife was preparing to leave, two people who identified themselves as maintenance technicians attended and insisted on examining the problem despite the delay, stressing that it will not take minutes.

He added that according to his wife’s account, one of them went to the roof of the building to check the connections, while the other opened all the eyes of the stove, which raised her concern and asked him if he knew what he was doing. The smell of gas remained thick in the apartment, and within minutes the explosion took place, which transformed his wife from an active woman, into a psychologically and outwardly devastated.

He pointed out that he reached the building and did not believe that the explosion occurred in his apartment and went to the hospital in tears and was surprised by his neighbor’s wife standing in a state of anticipation, then he heard her screaming loudly and learned that she had been informed of her husband’s death as a result of hitting the door of the apartment that witnessed the accident while he was standing in the corridor by chance.

He stated that his wife was in the hospital for three months suffering from a critical health condition, and she had acute pneumonia affected by the explosion and fire, pointing out that she needed a periodic change of dressings so far more than a year and five months after the accident, and she needed more than five surgeries in order to be able to move her limbs. Partially, she relies on herself in simple daily tasks, pointing out that she needs help with eating, drinking, walking and bathing.

Medical reports obtained by Emirates Today confirmed that the young wife needs continuous treatment for a period of five years, at a cost of about 300,000 dirhams, to partially lead her normal life.

In addition, the testimony of one of the technicians who went to inspect the apartment, who went to the roof, revealed that he had no experience in maintenance work, and that his role was limited to measuring the gas rate from the main valve on the roof, pointing out that the woman ran the washing machine while checking the malfunction, while All electrical appliances are supposed to be closed as soon as there is a gas leak, to avoid an explosion.

The main defendant, the maintenance technician who was found in the apartment, stated that he asked the victim’s wife to open the windows after making sure that there was a leak and to leave the apartment, but she did not go out, contrary to her testimony entirely.

He said that there was a washing machine that was in the kitchen, but he did not notice whether it was turning it on or not, despite the fact that the simplest safety requirements are to close all electrical circuits in the apartment.

