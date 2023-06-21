A school building collapsed this Wednesday afternoon in the center of Paris due to a gas explosion that caused a large fire. The fire has spread to several buildings. The incident has caused at least 16 injuries, seven of them seriously, according to a first balance of the Parisian police.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, has specified on his Twitter account that the fire broke out in Saint Jacques street, in the V district of the city, and has asked the population to avoid the area so as not to hinder the firefighter work. Police and military agents have established a security cordon to block the way in the adjacent streets, where more than 200 firefighters with various vehicles are working against the flames to extinguish the flames.

He number two from the V district mayor’s office, Édouard Civel, has indicated that the origin of the event is a gas explosion in the Alfonse Laveran square and that there are several buildings on fire. According to various witnesses, the building that collapsed around 5:00 p.m. local time is the Paris American Academy, a two-story design school. The mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has quickly gone to the scene to inquire about the situation.

