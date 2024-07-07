Firefighters localize fire at gas distribution plant near Alushta

A gas distribution unit caught fire near the village of Vinogradnoye near Alushta in Crimea. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The rescue agency explained that the emergency occurred on the evening of July 6 due to “depressurization of the gas pipe suspension bridge.” There were no casualties. Advisor to the head of the peninsula Oleg Kryuchkov assured that the fire did not pose a danger to residential buildings.

The fire spread to the forest area

In total, the fire spread over an area of ​​1,500 square meters. Later, the head of the Alushta city administration, Galina Ogneva, said that, according to her information, the fire had been extinguished. However, at the time of writing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations had not officially reported that the fire had been extinguished.

Later, the fire from the gas distribution networks spread to the forest. Additional forces and resources were sent to extinguish the forest, the group reached 90 people and 26 units of equipment. Airmobile forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were put on alert.

The fire was caused by a man-made factor

Later, Kryuchkov explained that the cause of the fire was an accident in the networks. The official specified that after the gas in the pipes burns out, restoration work will begin. The Ministry of Emergency Situations and foresters are currently monitoring the perimeter.

The incident resulted in the suspension of gas supply to 14 populated areas. At the same time, Ogneva admitted the possibility of a complete gas shutdown.

Russians warned of danger threatening Crimea

Earlier, a storm warning was issued in Crimea due to the risk of fires. From June 5 to 8, extreme fire danger is expected in the southern and eastern regions of Crimea, as well as in the city of Sevastopol. “A special fire-prevention regime has been established throughout the peninsula since April 17,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded.

Rescuers warned that the region will be abnormally hot these days. During the day, the temperature will rise to plus 30-35 degrees, and in the mountains and coastal areas – to 24-29 degrees.