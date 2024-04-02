The capital of Segura once again demonstrated this Tuesday that the Bando de la Huerta is much more than the big day of the Spring Festival. The passion behind this day marked in the hearts of Murcians flooded the city early in the morning, with the celebration of the traditional garden mass in Plaza Belluga. Dressed in regional clothing, thousands of neighbors and visitors coming from all over the Region and other neighboring provinces, flooded every corner with joy and garden sentiment.

At noon, the city was filled with entire families and groups of friends who took to the streets ready to enjoy a day in which the spring weather and good atmosphere were the protagonists. There were those who found a place in one of the 37 huts installed by the peñas huertanas to taste the typical gastronomy at a laid table, while others decided to carry it on their backs to settle with their carrycots and refrigerators in gardens and squares full of people of all ages.

Late in the afternoon and with a stomach full of 'sausages', blood sausages, zarangollo, michirones, paparajotes and café de roca – among other local delicacies – there was a great desire to continue the party. There was no time for much after-dinner because at 5 p.m. the parade set off from San Juan de la Cruz Avenue with which the Federation of Peñas Huertanas of the Region of Murcia filled the main roads in the heart of the city with customs and folklore.

A procession made up of fifty elements and thirty floats that gave away traditional products, among which the distribution of lemons, sausages, peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, sandwiches and meat pies stood out, which delighted the attendees during the tour. of the parade, which was agile, as it lasted around three hours.

At the head, the participation of a group of stilt walkers dressed in the typical costume of the Murcian orchard was impressive, leaving the little ones in the audience with their mouths open with their skill when it came to moving at height. This was the case of Mia, a three-year-old girl from Alquerías who, sitting in her stroller, kept her eye on the tightrope walkers. «We had already brought her to the Bando, but she was very young. Now she notices and she is fascinated all the time, she likes it a lot,” confirmed her mother, Ainhoa ​​Pérez.

Very close to her, on the Old Bridge, Carmen María Carrillo excitedly highlighted that «the Bando de la Huerta is a very important date in the Murcian calendar and we never miss it; “This year's parade seems beautiful to me.” Lola Riquelme, a woman from Murcia who lives in Novelda and who was accompanied by a group of friends from the senior center in the Alicante town to which she belongs, could not contain her emotion either. “We come every year by bus because we always carry the land in our hearts and that is why I make the sacrifice of coming, I love this day,” she explained with tears in her eyes.