What would you do to relate architecture and cinema? What typology would you use? The idea of ​​the design for this garden-school was not had by a landscaper or a gardener. It was the Indian film director Mira Nair who –in collaboration with the architects of TAM associati– he devised a space to promote artistic creation. Nair, who won the Golden Lion of Venice in 2001 with his film The Monsoon wedding, founded three years later the non-profit organization Maisha Foundation with the aim of addressing the lack of an original East African cinematography with the capacity to interest the world and be released globally.

The Indian director thought that the architectural translation of a sequence is a path. And she decided that a path could synthesize the objective of the Maisha Foundation, which in the Kiswahilli language means lifetime. Thus, he asked Italian architects to build an orchard that began with childhood and unfolds into vital stations to trace the evolution of human beings. In the Maisha Film garden in Kampala, Uganda, the end is the beginning: the path dies when the garden is reborn.

Thus, this garden-path with views of Lake Victoria is also a film laboratory, a school with open classrooms in the middle of a place where views are as important as the relationship of those who work there with the place. Discussion and learning in the stands are understood to be as essential as contemplation for the training of artists.

Next to the garden, a building made entirely of bricks wants to be the home of the African cinema. The offices, the video archive, a projection room with 54 seats and an editing room are concentrated there. Next to the building, a terrace-theater overlooks the landscape and serves as a stage. The TAM architects explain that it is the starting point to enter the path and symbolizes the first step in the adventure of life. For architects working with bricks – one of the local industries– it was fundamental. “There is hardly any concrete. And in the bricks – handmade and baked in kilns [hornos] local– mud is present, one of the main local riches ”.

The Mira Nair Maisha Foundation is non-profit. It wants to offer tools to African artists, writers and filmmakers so that they can tell their stories in the world. She tries to establish a sustainable film industry and speaks from a school that is, in addition or above all, a garden. Architecturally, having a team of designers work hand in hand with a professional from another creative sphere is also great news. A broad and determined way of approaching and sharing the construction that in so many places and for so many centuries seemed to be disinterested in architecture.