Reuters: NATO says it faces shortage of troops, air defense, missiles and ammunition for defense

NATO has identified six areas of defence that require immediate attention. About this gap Reuters said 12 military and civilian representatives of the alliance.

Plans are currently being developed (they are classified) to address these urgent problems. “These include shortages of air defense and long-range missiles, troop levels, ammunition, logistics difficulties and the lack of secure digital communications on the battlefield,” the publication notes.

The British magazine The Economist also writes that Europe’s air defense is in a deplorable state. Most countries do not have enough interceptors to prevent massive attacks, but now the alliance members are reconsidering their approaches due to the Ukrainian crisis.