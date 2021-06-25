Image Games and Anshar Studios join forces for a video game that will be released in partnership next year.

Perhaps you have recently heard of Gamedec, a cyberpunk role-playing game where our decisions make the difference that we had the pleasure of enjoying in the writing of 3DJuegos a few months ago after successfully passing its Kickstarter last year. Now comes his new production, a Gangster RPG medium budget developed in collaboration with another independent study.

Specifically, Anshar Studios has joined forces with Image Games, and a talented team of veterans of the industry behind, to create a video game of which, for now, the details are minimal, although it promises to have a story well maintained brand of the house. “As a studio specializing in narrative systems, we are very excited to be working with Image Games to create a tactical RPG,” says Lukasz Hacura, CEO of Anshar Studios. “We will tell the story of human relationships from the point of view of the gangs, through gameplay and history “.

We will tell the story of human relations from the point of view of the gangsLukasz hacura“Image Games unites the knowledge of Movie Games in video game development with Platige Image’s experience in visual storytelling. For me, personally, Anshar Studios is a dream partner to create our first game,” adds Piotr Gnyp. , co-founder Image Games. At this point, it should be clarified that Platige Image has an extensive background in the production and post-production of cinematics for large companies in the sector, including Square Enix, CD Projekt RED and Ubisoft.

For this they have nothing less than David jaffe, creator of God of War, in the role of creative consultant. Marta Fijak, who previously worked as a designer for 11 bit Studios’ Frostpunk, will serve as creative director on the project.

The video game does not yet have a release date or platforms for its premiere. In fact, no name has been provided for its development. For these details, Image Games and Anshar Studios quote us at first quarter of next year. However, if you are interested in the world of gangsters as a setting for a video game, you can take a look at the analysis of Empire of Sin, released a few months ago.

