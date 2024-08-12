Sharjah Police General Command arrested a gang of three Asian nationals who were directed by dealers outside the country. They planned to smuggle and bring in more than 226 kilograms of hashish, psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs, and hide them in marble stones for the purpose of promoting and selling them inside the country.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, praised the efforts of the work teams and their performance in thwarting this new scheme to hide narcotics in marble stones, with the aim of trading and promoting them, appreciating the complementary roles between all partners from security agencies, bodies and institutions, and their constructive cooperation in confronting these toxins and preventing their spread.

The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Majid Sultan Al-Asam, revealed that information had been received indicating the existence of a gang whose operations were managed by dealers outside the country who were seeking to smuggle, promote and sell drugs within the country.

The Anti-Narcotics Department began its field operations to uncover the gang members, monitor their activities, and determine their connections to regional and international drug smuggling networks.

It turned out that the smuggling methods used were unconventional, as they resorted to hiding the narcotics inside marble slabs that were shipped to the country’s ports in an attempt to evade the eyes and arrest of the police, but their false plan was thwarted after they were caught red-handed one by one.