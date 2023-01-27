The criminals tried to burst the ATM with the flame cutting technique. / Javier Carrion / AGM

A group of thieves tried to burst an ATM at a bank branch in Murcia this morning. The gang tried to force the ticket dispenser compartment, apparently using the technique of flame cutting, a practice used in welding that works with a torch that heats the surface to high temperatures.

In this way, the thieves tried to take the money from inside the bank’s cashier, located on Avenida Alicante, in the Murcian district of Cobatillas, although they did not succeed, according to sources from the Civil Guard, the competent body to undertake the investigation. .

The ATM has been rendered useless after the passage of the band.



Javier Carrion / AGM

At the moment, the number of members of the group is unknown, but it is suspected that it is a gang specialized in opening safes, since the technique used requires very specific knowledge.