lto Anti-Narcotics Police of Ecuador reported this Wednesday on the dismantling of an alleged drug trafficking gang that transported drugs manufactured in Colombia to destinations in Europe and that had Gambia as an African stopover on its route.

In the operation called 'Great Phoenix 18' Twelve people have been arrested, including two Gambians, a Colombian and nine Ecuadorians, the director of Anti-Drug Investigation of the Ecuadorian Police said at a press conference. William Villarroel.

Villarroel reported that this case took 36 months of investigation, a period in which nearly four tons of cocaine have been seized and specified that within the framework of this operation, ten raids have been carried out in different areas of the coastal provinces of Manabí, Guayas and The rivers.

The head of the anti-narcotics police division said that the hypothesis used by the Police assumes that the gang transported drugs manufactured in Colombia to Ecuador and took them hidden in vehicles to collection centers in the coastal province of Manabí, in the west of the country. and then go to neighboring Guayas, whose capital is the port city of Guayaquil.

The criminal organization used warehouses near the Ecuadorian shipping ports to collect the alkaloid and contaminate cargo containers of grain salt or canned seafood with the drug.

The cache was transported to Gambiaan African scale that Ecuadorian agents consider was where the drugs were distributed to countries of final destination of the substances in Europe.

The police chief indicated that in the raids two people identified as alleged front men of the criminal gang, in charge of the purchase and sale of real estate that were used in the drug trafficking process, have been arrested.

Likewise, he pointed out that “operators” who acted as managers of some businesses have been arrested and that to establish their facade they had impersonated people's identities or falsified documents. already deceased or with records of suffering from mental problems.

Four other detainees also worked as “logistics operators”, in charge of purchasing the drugs, transporting them by road, storing them in warehouses and contaminating cargo containers.

Surrounded by Colombia and Peru, the world's two largest producers of cocaine, Ecuador has become a key trafficking point for this drug in recent years, since drug trafficking mafias use its coasts and ports to try to send alkaloids to Europe and the United States, the largest consumers.

For this reason, Ecuador is currently considered the third country in the world that seizes the most drugs, behind Colombia and the United States, as it has exceeded 200 tons of narcotics seized annually in the last three years. EFE