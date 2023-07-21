The technique is known as love theft or the affectionate embrace. The authors, always women, approach their victim and begin to caress her. They even go so far as to touch her genitals and propose sexual intercourse. But it’s all part of a diversionary maneuver to snatch the luxury watch that she wears on her wrist, and that is the real reason why she has been selected.

This is how a gang acted – actually, a family clan – that had just been dismantled by the National Police and that had made this modus operandi its specialty. The investigators, who highlight the itinerant nature of the group, attribute to them eight luxury watch robberies in Malaga, Granada, Murcia and Alicante, in which they would have obtained a loot of 60,000 euros.

The gang acted in pairs and traveled to the scene in groups of between six and ten people. To do this, they rented houses or flats in these cities for a few days and traveled to the tourist areas of these towns in their own vehicles looking for potential victims, who were selected by the watch they wore. The profile: foreign tourists, mainly men, elderly or with reduced mobility and, if possible, with a couple of drinks too many.

The first investigations began last March, when the agents became aware of robberies with violence and love thefts that were being committed throughout the national territory carried out by an itinerant criminal group. Later in the investigation, the agents found out that the members of the group rented houses where they stayed for a number of days and from which they traveled to nearby towns to look for potential victims.

These movements were carried out in vehicles they owned, although in some cases they were in the name of third parties who acted as front men to hinder police work. They had a fleet that was constantly renewed, with the sale of new vehicles being very frequent, especially when one had already been detected by the investigators.

In their trips to the tourist areas to look for victims, they carried out several raids in the different towns and it was the women who got out of the cars to commit the criminal acts in first person. Meanwhile, the men remained waiting inside the vehicles to facilitate a quick escape after committing the robbery, or even collaborate in those cases in which violence was used, in case the victim resisted.

Finally, and after locating most of the members of the group staying in one of the rural houses habitually used by them in the province of Granada, the agents carried out a device to proceed with their arrest. The night before they were to travel to Madrid and Alicante, eight people were arrested and three house searches were carried out in the cities of Getafe (Madrid) and Madrid, in which different electronic devices and documentation were intervened.