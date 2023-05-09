Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 2:03 p.m.



The Civil Guard dismantled a criminal group made up of five people who stole more than 77,000 euros in arcades in Archena, Abarán, Cieza and Mazarrón. The ‘Staker’ operation concluded with the arrest of the five members of the gang, between 30 and 40 years old and of Spanish nationality, as alleged perpetrators of various crimes of robbery with force.

The proceedings began after the robbery committed in the Archena leisure establishment last August, where they forced one of the arcade machines. As a result of this event, the investigators discovered that their mode of operation consisted of fattening slot machines. Specifically, the alleged perpetrators entered the premises and selected a machine that was far from the salon workers. Later, they made a bet of about 800 euros and canceled the game. In this way, a ticket was issued with the remaining amount.

With this paper, they went to the cashier of the establishment and inserted the check to receive the money. An amount that they reintroduced into the machine up to 27 times in a row. After increasing it with numerous bets, another member entered the premises to force the box with shears, crowbars and screwdrivers. During this part of the operation, the rest of the gang members posed as customers under false identities and distracted the employees.

Thanks to the security cameras, the Civil Guard was able to identify the members of the gang based in San Javier, Archena and Murcia. Among them, some had records for similar crimes. The five members were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 6 of Molina de Segura.