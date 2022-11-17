The Criminal Investigation Department at the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest a gang of five people of African nationality, who specialized in theft using sharp tools in their operations.

Sharjah Police confirmed its readiness to address any actions or behaviors that affect the security and safety of the emirate, through continuous inspections and seizures, noting that it has cadres of criminal investigation and investigation services, with high efficiency and experience in dealing with various phenomena dangerous to society, tracking the perpetrators, and arresting them. As quickly as possible, deliver them to the hands of justice.

Sharjah Police appealed to community members to cooperate with the security services, and not hesitate to report and provide any information when monitoring any transgressions and actions, or everything that raises suspicion and attention, by communicating through its electronic channels, so that they are partners in preserving the security and safety of citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.