Agents of the National Police have arrested 57 people who, through a messaging application and through telephone calls, allegedly extorted users of sexual services web pages. Many of the victims reside in the Region of Murcia.

This criminal group is charged with a total of 243 crimes of conditional threats for profit. They asked their victims for amounts ranging between 100 and 80,000 euros, reaching close to 650,000 euros with their illegal activities. They operated throughout the national territory, although their top managers were in Madrid, Malaga and Valencia

The ‘modus operandi’ of this criminal group consisted of inserting false advertisements on websites of sexual contacts. The victims contacted through an instant messaging application and, after a few days, the alleged person in charge of the whorehouse contacted the users again, reproaching them for not coming to the appointment with the girls and demanding the money for the time. lost.

Through intimidation and threats, the victims paid the money demanded of them, believing that this would put an end to the situation. However, they subsequently received threats again with the aim that they would pay more money, repeating this process until, finally, they filed a complaint.

Tight control of leaders



The operation, in which agents of the Judicial Police and the Provincial Foreigners Brigade of the National Police of Murcia have collaborated, was carried out in three phases. In the first of them, the main members of the criminal group, of African origin and the Dominican Republic, who were in charge of directing the extortion, were arrested, and the technological means they used to commit the crime were intervened.

The most active collaborators, known as ‘mules’, in charge of receiving the money, were also arrested. During a second phase, the agents detained practically all of the money recipients, resulting in that some of them had been a victim of the group after being coerced by threats to collaborate with its members. In a third, the latest arrests were made.

The statements made by the people involved in the events have revealed the tight control exercised by those responsible for the group over the other steps of the plot, not hesitating to intimidate them if it was necessary to achieve their lucrative ends.