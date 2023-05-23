The Civil Guard dismantled a gang with eight members that allegedly defrauded a liquor distribution company from Lorca for more than 87,000 euros. Its members are accused of fraud, illegal access to computer systems, usurpation of civil status and belonging to a criminal organization.

The police actions began last October, when the company representative filed a complaint at the police station. The employee declared that various people outside the company posed as another company with which they had an invoice pending and, in this way, obtained a sum that amounted to 87,715 euros.

The agents were able to verify that the account to which the money had been transferred belonged to a man, a Spanish national and resident of the Almería town of Roquetas de Mar, who had a record of crimes of this type. Investigators later discovered that the suspect had distributed the amount to accounts belonging to other people, the vast majority outside of Spain. Likewise, the individual had withdrawn money at various ATMs in his municipality.

During the operation, they discovered that the band’s way of acting was based on the method known as ‘Man in the middle’. Thus, they took the email of a company in Murcia and created another ‘e-mail’ with a name similar to the original. Later, they contacted the Lorca company to make the pending payment to an account number that the group offered.

The investigation, which remains open due to the possibility of the existence of more crimes or members involved, allowed the eight people responsible for the scam to be identified. All of them, of Spanish nationality, residents of Roquetas de Mar and between the ages of 20 and 30, were arrested. The arrested and the proceedings were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 3 of Lorca.