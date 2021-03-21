The Dubai Criminal Court began the trial of a gang consisting of six unemployed Africans, who targeted an employee who did not adhere to the simplest safety procedures set by the security services, and carried 220 thousand and 200 dirhams in a plastic bag, so the gang members attacked him as soon as he left an exchange company, and they fled within seconds.

The victim (an Arab accountant) said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he withdrew the money from one of the exchange offices in the Fereej Ayal Nasser area, and it is part of an amount that was transferred by a customer to the company he works for, and put the money in a white plastic bag, and went out to the company’s headquarters to deposit it in a safe. The money, in preparation for depositing it in the company’s account the next day, is unaware that a gang is watching him inside the exchange, and is waiting for the right moment to attack him.

He added that before arriving at his workplace, a person with African features neglected him, pulled the bag from his hand and set off, so he tried to catch up with him, but he was surprised by another person who puts his foot in front of him, and he fell on the ground in pain, while the thieves managed to escape with the amount.

A Dubai police witness said that a report was received about the incident, so he moved to the patrol to the site of the accident, where the victim’s statement was recorded, and a criminal investigation team was formed to track down the perpetrators and identify their identities, pointing out that the work team was able to reach the perpetrators after hearing the eyewitnesses. And the dumping of CCTV recordings, and the recruitment of sources

The witness added that the work team was able to arrest six suspects, and they acknowledged in the police inference report that the first accused was the one who planned the crime, and three of them monitored, tracked and stole the accused, while the fifth took over driving the vehicle, and a sixth cooperated with them, and distributed money between them.





