The Ajman Police General Command was able to arrest three people, of Arab nationality, only 12 hours after they stole gold jewelry from the gold market in the Emirate of Ajman.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said that a report had been received from the Operations Room stating that gold jewelry had been stolen from a gold store, with an estimated value of one million and 100 thousand dirhams, and a cash amount of 40 thousand dirhams.

Going to the site, and inspecting the shop, it was found that the shop owner did not turn on the alarm bell connected to the central operations room, which caused a delay in the seizure process, but immediately a work team was formed, and by searching and investigating to identify the perpetrators, it was found that they had practiced forms

Several misleading people, wearing misleading masks, and changing their clothes several times, in an attempt to mislead the men of justice, but the detectives were able to identify the perpetrators.

He said that the location of the first accused was located in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in coordination with the Sharjah Police, he was arrested, and he was called (A.G), and the second accused was arrested in the Rumaila area in the Emirate of Ajman, and he was called (T.D), then the third accused was arrested in the area The New Industrial City in Ajman, called (S.A.), who led and planned the robbery.

He indicated that the defendants had confessed to committing the crime of theft.