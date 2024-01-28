Shot: in Mersin, a gang of Turkish women robbed more than fifty Russian-speaking residents

A gang of Turkish women robbed more than fifty Russian-speaking residents of the city of Mersin. Money and jewelry were taken out of the criminal’s apartments, writes Telegram-Shot channel with reference to one of the victims.

The series of thefts began in May 2023. The girls tracked down Russian-speaking residents and opened the doors with master keys. The robbers found out if the owners of the house were there by knocking on the door. It happened that, without hearing the knock, the tenants caught the thieves in their own apartment. The girls immediately ran away.

According to the channel's interlocutor, the criminals were covered by the staff of the residential complexes – kapaji. The total amount of damage exceeded one and a half million dollars (134 million rubles). The police have identified the robbers. The girls were detained more than once, but were released after a couple of days.

Previously, an eight-year-old resident of the Chelyabinsk region helped local police uncover a gang of apartment burglars. The women tracked schoolchildren returning home and tricked them into letting them into their apartments.