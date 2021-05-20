A criminal case was opened against three police officers in Yekaterinburg. They are suspected of extortion and taking bribes from a drug dealer. This was reported on Thursday, May 20, by URA.RU.

According to the sources of the publication, the organizers of the criminal group have not yet been identified, but it is known that they are law enforcement officers.

According to the investigation, the suspects in 2020 demanded from the drug dealer about half a million rubles – for this money they promised not to bring the man to justice.

The security forces received part of the funds on their own, and the other through an intermediary. It is noted that two members of the gang were accused of racketeering and taken into custody.

In addition, according to one of the versions, a police officer may be involved in the gang, who, shortly before the incident, paid a homeless person to confess to the explosives trade.