The Civil Guard and the Municipal Police of Madrid have dismantled a gang that fraudulently obtained driving licenses to sell them to other people in exchange for money, with the particularity that the impersonators always passed the test. “They had sufficient knowledge and passed the theoretical exams, in some cases in up to six minutes,” the agents write in a note provided this Friday. In the operation, 18 people have been arrested in Madrid, A Coruña, Seville, Pontevedra and Murcia, and a house in Ferrol, two driving schools (in Seville and Madrid) and a bar in Madrid, where the forgeries were carried out, have been searched. The band approved the same to obtain the type B license (cars up to 3,500 kilos) or CAP (trucks or buses) that recovered the points lost by drivers. One of the detainees was arrested while he was in a car taking the practical test after having passed the theory thanks to this illegal network. All for between 1,500 and 2,000 euros per card.

The system is a classic in exams: another who knows the subject inside out presents himself for the real examinee, who is not prepared. The contact of this band was on social networks or word of mouth. The first thing the impersonators asked for was the identity card of the person being impersonated and between 400 and 500 euros in advance. The next step was to take this to the crony bar in Madrid (in the Madrid neighborhood of Palomeras) the document was falsified, either by changing only the photo with fakes that looked like the one supplied or with methods that were not much more sophisticated.

The fact is that the identity thefts passed the exams, as the Civil Guard emphasizes, with solvency and speed: sometimes in six minutes and, sometimes, taking several exams a week at several different points. The person falsely approved then paid the entire amount agreed upon, between 1,500 and 2,000 euros. And he already had a license to take the practical exam.

The same thing happened with people who attended courses to recover their driving license due to the total loss of points, only in this case the collaboration of a driving school was necessary to issue certificates of completion of the awareness and re-education courses, when this had not happened. A driving school in Seville (El Pasaje) and another in the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas (Magnum Autoescuelas Go!) have been registered for their alleged relationship with this plot.

The operation has been carried out by agents from the Central Research and Analysis Group of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard (GIAT) and the Police Stations of the Puente de Vallecas district and the Judicial Traffic Police, both of the Police Corps. Municipal of Madrid, with the collaboration of the affected Provincial Traffic Headquarters. The agents have found dozens of falsified identity cards, some of them inside a safe embedded behind the plastering of the wall of a house.

Now the Civil Guard is locating those who have benefited from this scheme to “consider revoking the driving license of those people who have obtained it through this criminal organization.”