The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department of Sharjah Police managed to seize a gang consisting of five people of Asian nationality, who are running fake places for massage, which are used to lure victims who want to obtain service or physical therapy sessions, and they are lured and blackmailed under the knife for the purpose of theft. .

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, stated that the department received a report stating that there is a suspect of Asian nationality who is distributing “massage cards” in the Rolla area. Among the boxes containing advertising cards for providing a massage service, along with white weapons of various sizes, investigations revealed the rest of the gang members and arrested them, as they all confessed to the details of their roles in the case, and the gang members were referred to the competent authorities.

Sharjah Police warned community members of the fraudulent methods used by criminals to entrap their victims and seize their money, calling for caution and reporting immediately if any suspicious negative advertisements or phenomena are detected, in order to enhance the societal role in contributing to protection from fraud and fraud crimes.