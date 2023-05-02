In less than 12 hours, the anti-narcotics elements of the Sharjah Police General Command managed to overthrow a gang of 7 people of Asian nationality, who used a new promotional method, taking advantage of the employees of delivery companies with limited income, through which they tried to promote 7604 grams of crystal narcotic. , 494 grams of hashish drug, and 297 packages prepared for promotion.

In detail, confirmed information was available to the anti-narcotics agencies of the Sharjah Police, stating that there is an international gang formation that relied on a new criminal method, through the employees of “delivery companies”, taking advantage of the nature of their work that requires their presence in various regions of the country at different times, as a cover for them and their movements within the country. Immediately, the anti-drug agents began their vigilant operations in monitoring and investigation, and developed an elaborate plan to arrest them, in cooperation and coordination with the anti-drug agencies in the neighboring Emirates, and in record time, they were seized and transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.

Sharjah Police called on all members of society; In particular, parents need to be vigilant and cooperate with police agencies to confront this scourge that ravages societies, especially youth and youth, as they are the pillar of society and its future, by reporting to the number 901, or via e-mail [email protected], if they monitor any suspicious behavior. , confirming the full readiness of its elements to thwart the plans of drug dealers and promoters with their multiplicity of methods seeking to spread their poison in society, and that it will not tolerate anyone who begged himself to compromise the security of society.