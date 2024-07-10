Ministry of Internal Affairs: a gang extorting money from SVO members was busted in Primorye

A gang that extorted money from members of the SVO, among others, has been busted in Primorye, the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

“During the special operation, a 66-year-old previously convicted resident of the city of Arsenyev, who has authority in the criminal environment, was detained. The detainees committed property crimes against citizens, including members of the SVO,” the report says. It states that the gang’s involvement in at least 9 criminal episodes has been established.

According to the police, the authorities helped Primorye residents resolve conflicts, for which they demanded monetary compensation.

A criminal case has been opened under the article “Extortion committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.” In addition, a case has been opened against the gang leader under the article “Occupying a high position in a criminal hierarchy.” All those detained have been remanded in custody by the court.