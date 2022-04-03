The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court condemned a gang formation, specialized in defrauding insurance companies, by purchasing vehicles and insuring them at a higher price than their real price, and deliberately fabricating traffic accidents that damage and write off the vehicle, using these accidents as a basis for claiming the value of the compensation amounts.

The court sentenced 11 defendants in the case to prison terms ranging from one to 10 years, with the deportation of all foreign defendants from the state after carrying out the sentence, and the confiscation of forged official documents used in committing fraud.

The facts of the case, as revealed by the investigations of the Money Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, are that the accused defrauded insurance companies, by carrying out criminal activity, represented in fabricating traffic accidents to seize the amounts of compensation, where the first accused assumes the task of buying cars, and registering them in his name or the names of some of the accused After the matter was presented to them and they agreed to share it, and others took advantage of his relationship with them, after which accidents were deliberately fabricated between them, so that they could deceive the companies, and seize the amounts of compensation for the destruction of vehicles.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court clarified that evidence of the crimes attributed to the accused had been proven from the investigations about the incident, the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, and the statements of the accused before the court, which proved that the funds of insurance companies had been illegally seized, through accidents carried out in a way that the vehicles were not usable, and the consequences of canceling it from the traffic records, so that the person in whose name the vehicle is registered receives the compensation, which he shares with the first accused as the real owner of all the cars used in the commission of the crime.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

