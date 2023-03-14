The wave of assaults that is ravaging bakeries and confectioneries in the Region claimed, in the early hours of this Tuesday, new names. In just one hour, a gang looted two new businesses in the Murcian district of Churra and in the Santiago El Mayor neighborhood, also in the capital. The objective of the thieves, in both cases, was to collect the boxes, which they managed to take, leaving numerous damages in their wake.

The Agustín confectionery, in the Murcian district of Churra, was the first to receive the visit of the assailants around four in the morning. The thieves opened a hole in the window of this family business, with more than two decades of existence, entered the establishment and took the money from the box.

The February robbery at the Fina confectionery recorded by security cameras.

About 45 minutes later it was the turn of the Fina confectionery, on Calle Pío XII in Santiago El Mayor. Its owners face the third blow in the last four months. A looting that has already left them more than 20,000 euros in losses.

The October robbery of the Fina de Santiago el Mayor confectionery.





A constant drip



Since the end of November, the region’s bakeries and confectioneries have been targeted by criminal groups. In the last three months, establishments located in Cartagena, Lo Pagán (San Pedro del Pinatar) and in Murcia (El Raal, Puente Tocinos, el Ranero, Beniaján and Alquerías) have suffered robberies or attempted robberies, and in all cases, the gangs have gone after the self-checkout machine. «They are very specialized people, because they enter and in five minutes they dismantle the machine. They take a kickstand, pry it up and disengage it,” explained Raúl Ferre, president of the Region’s Guild of Bakers.

The bakers’ union plans to arrange specific insurance for automatic collection drawers. As a result of the increase in robberies in these premises, many insurers have rejected the renewal of the policy, as has happened to the owner of the Alquerías bakery, a business that has suffered two assaults.