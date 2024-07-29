Now that we are exactly one month away from the launch of Visions of ManaSquare Enix has released a new gameplay trailer focusing on the Elemental Vessel and the role of the elements both from the point of view of combat and exploration.
As the video explains, there are Eight types of Elemental Vesseleach of which can be equipped to one of Visions of Mana’s five playable characters, which changes their class and consequently their approach to combat. Each class, in fact, has access to unique moves, has different stats and can use certain types of weapons.
Not just fighting
Elemental Vessels also play a vital role in exploring the vibrant world of Visions of Mana. For example, they allow you to use updrafts to reach elevated positions or manipulate time to change the appearance and shape of an environment. In particular, the video presents three Velles, that of earth, light and darkness, and how they significantly change the fighting style of each character in battle.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Visions of Mana will be available starting from August 29th on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S. The minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version were revealed just yesterday. If you want to know more about the new chapter in the historic Mana JRPG series, we suggest you read our review.
