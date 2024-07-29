Now that we are exactly one month away from the launch of Visions of ManaSquare Enix has released a new gameplay trailer focusing on the Elemental Vessel and the role of the elements both from the point of view of combat and exploration.

As the video explains, there are Eight types of Elemental Vesseleach of which can be equipped to one of Visions of Mana’s five playable characters, which changes their class and consequently their approach to combat. Each class, in fact, has access to unique moves, has different stats and can use certain types of weapons.