The Starbites – Taste of Desert has been shown with a new gameplay trailer at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, during the event organized by Xbox. The game will be released later this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but does not yet have an official release date.

Announced a few months ago but passed a bit unnoticed, The Starbites – Taste of Desert is an RPG in which we take on the role of a young explorer in action on the desert planet of Bitter, who one day comes into contact with a mysterious artifact that changes her life forever.

During the campaign we will have the opportunity to visit the planet and its most representative city, Delight City: a tower that is slowly being covered by sand but in which free people live, who practice bartering in search of resources and useful objects.

By taking advantage of this opportunity we will have the opportunity to grow our character and improve his abilities, so as to be able to survive the increasingly ferocious clashes that we will have to face during the adventure, defeating powerful bosses to gain new allies.