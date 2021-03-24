In times when there is talk of gender equality and the deconstruction of the “macho”, the continuity of the Super Seducer franchise, which offers lessons to dazzle graceful damsels, carries, at the very least, the retrograde and misogynistic poster.

This video game where it is explicitly taught to conquer women through deceptive tactics, has just been banned from almost all the platforms on which it was put up for sale.

This week, Valve refused to sell Super Seducer 3 on Steam, eliminating the game from the platform despite the fact that more than 61,000 users had it on their wish list.

Although La Ruina, its developer, asked for a second chance to do a censored version of the game, Valve replied that they were not going to sell the game in their store or reassess an analysis of it to check if it complies with the Steam rules.

Steam have BANNED and removed Super Seducer 3 from the store. They will not allow it to be released in any form. Our page is gone and 61,700 wish lists are gone. Prior to this they told me expect either “approval or feedback”.

We repeatedly said we’d do whatever they needed pic.twitter.com/hVuDcvzL2n – Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) March 20, 2021

To seek allies, Richard La Ruina, shared what happened on Twitter and published the reasons that Valve gave him.

There he argues that the video game platform has not given him specific details of what content they want to be eliminated. Even so, a few weeks ago they sent an edit with some cut scenes seeking their approval.

The problems between La Ruina and Steam come from afar, since the firm does not publish games with “sexually explicit images of real people”, and the demo had already had problems when it was launched at Steam Game Festival of 2021, in mid-February. this year.

Private lessons

To try to tone it down, the third entry in the series was advertised as an educational tool to help shy men “how to talk to women”.

The controversial Super Seducer, teaches how to conquer girls.

However, it is also possible that the girl runs away or wants to call the police, due to the unlikely answers that can be chosen.

In a descriptive way, the aspiring heartthrob must learn new seduction tactics for their dates, with the possibility of looking for humorous comments and exploring different options and endings.

It is not very different from other narrative adventures, except that the objective is fall in love with a series of girls with different personalities.

In interpreter mode, Richard La Ruina, a late-night hunk with a playboy air, acts as an instructor and also acts the strategies that must be put into practice.

Super Seducer 3 proposes 10 lessons to conquer girls.

The aspiring seducer must pass 10 lessons, each of which proposes a practical case: meeting a girl on the street, trying to win her over at work, or even acting as a hillside to help a friend win at the disco.

Valve’s was not the only setback he received, as other digital stores such as Epic Games or GOG, would have prohibited the sale. PlayStation Store, after some negative comments, decided to withdraw the video game after putting it on sale for a while.

Although it seems that Richard La Ruina seems willing to take the title to the stores in some way, criticism of the saga was on the rise, ensuring that they encourage macho and harassing behavior.

Despite the bad press that haunts it on social networks, reviews and forums, Super Seducer is one of the titles that has garnered a good number of sales on Steam and even a good number of broadcasts through Twitch.