¡Shakedown: Hawaii will have a physical release for Nintendo 3DS on Monday, November 6! Its price is $29.99 USD for the Standard Edition and $49.99 USD for the Collector’s Edition (plus shipping costs). Both editions include the game on cartridge and a manual. The Collector’s Edition Also includes an action figure of the CEO of Shakedown: Hawaii (with accessory!) and a CD with the soundtrack.

The total print run is 6,000 copies, 3,000 of the Standard Edition and 3,000 of the Collector’s Edition. The cartridge is region locked and can only be played on systems Nintendo 3DS/2DS of North America. It was no longer possible to package these games with the preferred “Y-Fold Seal”, so they have been sealed with shrink wrap instead.

The cartridge contains the latest version of Shakedown: Hawaii available in Nintendo 3DSwhich includes the “Mogul Update“, the “Full Tank Update” and the “Shake-Up Update“. You can buy it in pre-sale starting November 6, 2023 in the RobaRoba store.

Via: Go Nintendo

Editor’s note: Shakedown: Hawaii It is a game with excellent ratings. It’s definitely worth a look and if you’re a fan, you can’t pass up this collector’s opportunity.