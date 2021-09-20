Gas Station Simulator is the third most popular game in terms of Steam sales, behind Deathloop and Timberborn.

Acquire a practically abandoned gas station and make it a mandatory stop for every lover of road driving. Does this premise call your attention? Well this is the proposal of Gas Station Simulator, a game that does exactly what it promises and that, by surprise, has crept in between the best-selling titles on Steam. Specifically, it has risen up to third position, just below games like Deathloop or Timberborn.

Gas Station Simulator places the player in a most humble position: owner of a gas station. To make this place a pleasant and interesting area for potential tourists, we will have to fix all the broken junk, add new utilities such as a workshop or a car wash station, maintain a certain cleanliness and, of course, do all this in a way that does not affect the health of our avatar. Therefore, and taking that line so typical of simulators, the game will force us to attend to our emotional needs to de-stress and be able to continue managing the gas station correctly.

Gas Station Simulator has accumulated more than 12,200 simultaneous players in just five daysPerhaps it has been the need for a proposal that combines the pleasant and quiet with the challenge of managing a place, but there is no doubt that a good handful of players liked it. In this sense, and using the data provided by SteamDB, the game has had a peak of more than 12,200 simultaneous players, something really admirable considering that Gas Station Simulator has been released on September 15, just a few days ago.

In this way, it is clear that community trends they are really unpredictable. Something that has been seen with titles like Among Us, which has seen an unexpected increase in players, or this same Gas Station Simulator. Despite everything, and taking into account that these lists fluctuate in a matter of hours, you have available the best-selling games on Steam, where Deathloop heads the first position in an irrefutable way and about which you can learn more through our Deathloop analysis.

More about: Gas Station Simulator, Steam and Sales.