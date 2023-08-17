During its time on the market, the game boy featured a large library of games, many of which remain unavailable on modern platforms. Fortunately, Way Forward has stepped in again to remedy that, with a release for nintendoswitch of XtremeSports. Originally released for Game Boy Color in 2000, XtremeSports is an action sports game with RPG elements in which players compete in five different sports. The title is already available in the online store (eShop) for a price of $9.99 dollars. Way Forward refers to the release as a “pixel-perfect adaptation” of the original, although fans can expect some improvements over the version of Game Boy Color.

A preview of the game XtremeSports for nintendoswitch can be seen below. Readers interested in purchasing the game from the online store can do so here. XtremeSports was designed by Matt Bozon, director of the series shantae. XtremeSports It was released two years before the shantae original. Although the two games are not officially connected, shantae ended up using the same engine as XtremeSportssomething that can be easily noticed just by watching the trailer.

Although Bozon had been trying to launch shantae for several years before XtremeSportsthe game probably wouldn’t have happened without him! Way Forward threw the shantae original in nintendoswitch in 2021, so fans can own both classics from Game Boy Color on the same platform again!

At the beginning of this year, Nintendo added an app game boy to Nintendo Switch Onlinewhere subscribers can access retro games like Super Mario Land 2: The Six Golden Coins, Alone in the Dark and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble. More recently, the company has added The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasonsas well as the collectible card game Pokemon. Some subscribers might have preferred that XtremeSports will be released in a similar fashion, but the availability of the game on the eShop makes it easy for users to switches can play it without having to pay for a subscription service.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I didn’t have a Game Boy until Advance so I missed out on this. But if WayForward is involved in bringing this title back to modern day, it sure is a game worth checking out.